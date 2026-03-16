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Buck Country Music News

Chris Young brings Famous Friends to midtown Nashville

todayMarch 16, 2026

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Chris Young (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

“Famous Friends” will soon be more than Chris Young’s #1 hit from 2021 — it’ll also be the name of his new Nashville sports bar.

Famous Friends won’t be located on Lower Broadway near most of the other country stars’ bars, however. It’ll call Demonbreun St. in midtown Nashville home. 

“I’m very excited for Famous Friends to be open in Nashville!” Chris tells Billboard. “I have been working on this as a passion project for a while now. A sports bar that will be Nashville famous for a reason. Something completely different where you can bring all your friends for a great time!”

Look for more details about Famous Friends’ opening date to be announced soon. 

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Written by: ABC News

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