Buck Country Music News

Chris Young gets romantic in “What She Sees In Me”

todayMarch 8, 2024

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Chris Young is giving you another preview of his new album with “What She Sees In Me.”

Anchored by a childhood love story, the romantic ballad now follows a guy’s heartfelt recount of how he’s long dreamed of being with the girl he’s with now.

“Now I get to see how pretty she is when she wakes up/ I get to see how perfect she is with no makeup/ I can see us twenty years from now on an old porch swing/ I still see her in evеry dream/ I can see her faith when it gеts tough/ I can see her grace when I mess up/ I can see how far she is out of my league/ But I still can’t see what she sees in me/ What she sees in me,” Chris sings in the chorus. 

“Writing love songs is one of my favorite things to do,” says Chris, who wrote the track with Ray Fulcher, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman and Christian Stalnecker.

Young Love & Saturday Nights drops March 22 and is available for presave now.

Its title track is currently in the top 30 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

