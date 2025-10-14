AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Young plans a free parking lot party in Nashville

todayOctober 14, 2025

Chris Young’s ‘I Didn’t Come Here to Leave’ (Black River)

Chris Young will play a free show Thursday in Music City, on the eve of the arrival of his new album, I Didn’t Come Here to Leave. You can find the full details on Instagram. 

“I genuinely think this is one of my favorite things I’ve ever made,” he says of his 10th record. “That’s not just talk—I’m really proud of this album. Even if it doesn’t land with everyone, I know what it means to me. But honestly, I do think people are going to feel it. It’s that special.”

Thursday will also bring the premiere of Chris’ new video for “Boots on the Ground,” complete with its own line dance. It was shot at Cahoots Dance Hall & Honkytonk near Nashville. It’s the same song he’ll sing Oct. 21 on Live with Kelly & Mark. 

Chris will continue to promo the new album when he stops by Fox & Friends Oct. 22 to perform his latest hit, “Til the Last One Dies.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

