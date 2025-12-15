Chris Young sneaks in one more gig ahead of the holidays

Chris Young’s ‘I Didn’t Come Here to Leave’ (Black River)

Chris Young will sneak in an appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark right before Christmas.

He’s set to play “I Didn’t Come Here to Leave,” the title track from his 10th studio album, on Dec. 23. Meanwhile, the record’s lead single, “Til the Last One Dies,” recently broke into country’s top 30.

Chris has four more stops on his It Must Be Christmas – An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young Tour, starting Wednesday in Tyson, Virginia, and wrapping Saturday in Wallingford, Connecticut.

The trek takes its name from his 2016 holiday album. In November he put out two new yuletide tracks, his cover of “Silver Bells” and the original “Christmas Ain’t Christmas.”