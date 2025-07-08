AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Young starts new chapter with ‘I Didn’t Come Here to Leave’

todayJuly 8, 2025

Black River

I Didn’t Come Here to Leave: that’s the statement Chris Young is making as he reveals the title and release date for his upcoming 10th album. 

It’ll arrive Oct. 17, the eighth anniversary of his induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

“At this point in my career, I hope someone listens to this album and says ‘Wow, he dug deep,’” Chris says. “The funny thing is, I’m here saying ‘Yeah, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever made,’ and I believe it wholeheartedly.”

“It’s wild to step back and see a really long list of things I’ve gotten to do already,” he adds. “But I didn’t come here to leave.”

Chris co-wrote 11 of the album’s 14 songs, including the title track, which is out now. It also features his current single, “Til the Last One Dies.”

The record, which was two years in the making, is his first for Black River Entertainment after spending the entirety of his career on RCA. Stay tuned for the full track listing to be revealed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

