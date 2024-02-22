Chris Young’s glad he heard “Young Love & Saturday Nights” first

Found Chris Young‘s “Young Love & Saturday Nights” nostalgic? Well, you have songwriters Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Josh Thompson and English rock star David Bowie to thank for that.

“[I’m] so excited to have that song out there. Got to shoot a really amazing video for it as well. But shout-out to the guys that wrote that,” says Chris. “And obviously David Bowie is also credited as a songwriter because that is the lick from ‘Rebel Rebel.’“

Hearing “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” as Chris recounts to ABC Audio, happened by pure happenstance.

“[Warner Chappell Music] had bought the David Bowie catalog and they’re like, ‘We need to do something with this because these songs are too good. There’s got to be a way to sample it. … What if we make something new and use that lick and use the melody?’ And they’re like, ‘We could try that,'” recalls Chris.

He adds, “I’m really glad that I heard that song before anybody else because I’m sure somebody else would have taken it by now if I hadn’t.”

“Young Love & Saturday Nights” is the title track and lead single from Chris’ forthcoming new album. It drops March 22 and is available for presave now.