    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Young’s written a new summer song

todayNovember 6, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Chris Young‘s back in writing mode for his Young Love & Saturday Nights follow-up.

Chris hopped on Instagram Tuesday to share a selfie of him and his co-writers shot after their session together. 

“Wrote a summer song with these fellas today!” the “Gettin’ You Home” singer wrote via onscreen text and thanked his co-writers Ray Fulcher, Andy Sheridan and Ty Graham in the caption.

Young Love & Saturday Nights arrived in March and spawned its chart-topping title track and single, which became Chris’ 14th career #1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

