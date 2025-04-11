Chrissie Hynde reveals Pretenders 2025 touring plans, live album

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Black Sea film & Moon Fox

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde is giving fans an update on their plans for 2025.

The rocker shared a note on social media, writing, “The sun is shining where we are and I hope wherever you are. Best time of the year. Flowers in bloom. We will be going back on the road soon. A short tour this time, mainly around South America. We are soooo looking forward to it. We love South America!”

And while they won’t be touring the U.S. this year, Pretenders are giving all of their fans a way to enjoy their live show at home: the upcoming release of the live album Pretenders Live – Kick ‘Em Where It Hurts, with Chrissie telling her followers it will give them “a chance to experience some of the magic.”

Pretenders Live – Kick ‘Em Where It Hurts, dropping June 13, was recorded during the band’s 2024 theater tour. It features performances of songs like “Talk of the Town,” “Boots of Chinese Plastic,” “Back on the Chain Gang,” “Middle of the Road” and more.

Pretenders Live – Kick ‘Em Where It Hurts is available for preorder now on limited-edition heavyweight black double vinyl. Below is the track list for the live album:

“Losing My Sense of Taste”

“Turf Accountant Daddy”

“Talk of the Town”

“The Buzz”

“Thumbelina”

“The Losing”

“Private Life”

“You Can’t Hurt A Fool”

“Don’t Cut Your Hair”

“Let The Sun Come In”

“I Think About You Daily”

“Biker”

“Boots of Chinese Plastic”

“Back On The Chain Gang”

“Time The Avenger”

“Hate For Sale”

“Middle of the Road”