Chrissie Hynde’s 2024 favorites include Taylor Swift, ‘Conclave’

Robin Little/Redferns for ABA

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde is sharing some of her favorite things about 2024.

“My end of ’24 good wishes to all. I always look forward to a new beginning and here we go. Thanks again to all of you who came to see us on tour,” she wrote in a post on social media. “In case anybody is interested – here’s my personal highlights of ’24.”

Like a lot of folks this year, Chrissie says Taylor Swift gave one of her favorite live performances of 2024, noting the singer’s show at Wembley Stadium in London was “….. Beautiful and inspiring. Timeless music…..(she’s the girl with the guitar).”

As for her favorite movie, that was Conclave, with Chrissie sharing, “I’ve seen it in the cinema 3 times already. Gorgeous thriller. Definitely one for the big screen. Breathtaking visuals and much more,” while her favorite TV show is BBC 2’s Wolf Hall, noting it’s “seriously mind blowing in every way.”

Her favorite documentary was James Brown Mr. Dynamite, saying James Brown “in my opinion, was globally the most influential artist ever.”

She also shared that the favorite show she was involved in this year was the tribute concert to the late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, which happened in early December at the Roundhouse in London. She called it, “A heartfelt celebration of the late artist’s music featuring a superb band … and glorious vocalists.”