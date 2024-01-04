AD
Mike FM Music News

Christina Aguilera cancels Las Vegas dates due to “new year flu”

todayJanuary 4, 2024

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire

After kicking off her Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire club at the Venetian on New Year’s Eve weekend, Christina Aguilera has been forced to postpone the next two shows in the series.

On her Instagram Story, Christina wrote, “After welcoming all of you to the New Year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new year flu!!!! I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest.”

She added, “I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all of the support and love after opening weekend. See you soon.”

Christina’s show features hits like “Genie in a Bottle,” “Dirrty,” “Beautiful,” “Aint No Other Man” and “Lady Marmalade” as well as covers like Lesley Gore‘s “You Don’t Own Me,” Marilyn Monroe‘s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and Shirley Bassey‘s “Diamonds Are Forever.” She also includes several songs from her movie Burlesque.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

