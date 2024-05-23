AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Christina Aguilera thanks Billie Eilish for “making my daughter’s whole world”

todayMay 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Christina: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images; Billie: Disney/Chris Willard

Having a mom as a celebrity means you get to do some cool things. For example, Christina Aguilera‘s daughter, Summer, got to meet Billie Eilish at one of Billie’s recent listening parties for her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — and Christina couldn’t be more grateful.

On Wednesday, Christina posted footage of Billie meeting Summer at the event, asking her her name and autographing a poster for her. It’s not clear if Billie even knew who Summer’s mom is, but she was super nice to her, telling the 9-year-old, “Nice to meet you!” and posing for a photo with her.

The video also included footage of Summer filming Billie onstage during the event.

Christina gushed in the caption, “THANK YOU @billieeilish for making my daughter’s whole world at your LA listening party. I appreciate your kindness, thanks for signing her poster…we are both huge fans. Congrats on the new album!”  

Now let’s hope Xtina doesn’t have to explain the lyrics of “Lunch” to Summer.

Summer’s dad is Christina’s fiancé, Matt Rutler. She also has a 15-year-old son, Max, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%