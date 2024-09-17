Christina Aguilera to “reimagine” songs from debut album with help from Sabrina Carpenter

Legacy Recordings

Christina Aguilera has given several interviews recently in which she looks back on her self-titled debut album, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Now she’s taking it one step further by rerecording some of the songs from it for an episode of Spotify Anniversaries.

Rolling Stone reports that the episode, which will be available Sept. 23, features Christina talking about making the record, in between performing live-in-the-studio reimagined versions of the record’s songs with help from Sabrina Carpenter and MGK. A six-track EP will also be available.

That debut album produced the hits “What a Girl Wants,” “I Turn to You” and “Genie in a Bottle,” and earned Christina a Grammy for Best New Artist. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Christina says, “Recording this project with Spotify was both magical and nostalgic, resurfacing some of my sweetest career memories.”

“I laughed, I cried, I reconnected with old friends, and I made some very special new ones,” she adds. “I hope this anniversary gift is just as special for you to watch, as it was for me to make.”

Sabrina recently said in an interview that Christina was one of her “very first idols and icons,” adding, “Those songs raised me.”