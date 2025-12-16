AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Christina Aguilera’s ‘Christmas in Paris’ is moving from the movie theater to TV

todayDecember 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Christina Aguilera, ‘Christmas in Paris’ (Simon Emmett/Vertigo Live)

Christina Aguilera‘s concert special Christmas in Paris, which screened exclusively in theaters Sunday, is coming to your TV.

The special, which Christina filmed on top of a museum in Paris with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, is set for another theater screening on Dec. 21. But if you aren’t able to make it to the theater, you can catch it on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The special was created to mark the 25th anniversary of Christina’s holiday album, My Kind of Christmas. It includes a guest appearance by Sheila E., multiple costume changes and vignettes during which Christina shares thoughts on love, motherhood, reinvention and artistry.

As previously reported, there’s also a live album to go along with the special, which is available now on digital music services. Like the special, it features Christina’s takes on holiday staples like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song” and “O Holy Night,” plus hits like “Genie in a Bottle” and “Lady Marmalade.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%