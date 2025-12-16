Christina Aguilera’s ‘Christmas in Paris’ is moving from the movie theater to TV

Christina Aguilera, ‘Christmas in Paris’ (Simon Emmett/Vertigo Live)

Christina Aguilera‘s concert special Christmas in Paris, which screened exclusively in theaters Sunday, is coming to your TV.

The special, which Christina filmed on top of a museum in Paris with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, is set for another theater screening on Dec. 21. But if you aren’t able to make it to the theater, you can catch it on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The special was created to mark the 25th anniversary of Christina’s holiday album, My Kind of Christmas. It includes a guest appearance by Sheila E., multiple costume changes and vignettes during which Christina shares thoughts on love, motherhood, reinvention and artistry.

As previously reported, there’s also a live album to go along with the special, which is available now on digital music services. Like the special, it features Christina’s takes on holiday staples like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song” and “O Holy Night,” plus hits like “Genie in a Bottle” and “Lady Marmalade.”