Entertainment News

Christina Ricci says ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 will keep shocking fans: ‘It’s really intense’

todayMarch 6, 2025

Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Yellowjackets season 3 is in full swing. The show, which debuts new episodes weekly on Paramount+ with Showtime, finds the teens of the past surviving in the woods, while the women of the present day find long-buried secrets from their past boiling to the surface.

Christina Ricci stars as adult Misty in the Emmy-nominated series, and she told ABC Audio the first four episodes of the season were nothing compared to what fans can expect from the latter half of the season.

“It’s really intense,” Ricci said. “There were a couple of scenes in the scripts that I audibly gasped while I read them. I can’t tell you about those scenes because you know I can’t. But yeah, there are lots of scenes and moments in this season that are shocking.”

Misty is still reeling from the death of her friend Natalie, played by Juliette Lewis as an adult and Sophie Thatcher as a teenager, back in season 2. This affects her throughout all of season 3, Ricci said.

“When we find Misty in this season, she’s obviously very disturbed by her part in Natalie’s death and the fact that Natalie is dead,” Ricci said. “But she’s having trouble connecting to her grief. She’s very much numb and in shock and all that stuff, and eventually does find a way to connect to her grief. And then that leads her on a path of, well, I lost my best friend, who are my friends now?”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

