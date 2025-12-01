AD
Mike FM Music News

Christmas songs flood the Hot 100 top 10, but ‘Ophelia’ is still #1

todayDecember 1, 2025

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — if you love Christmas music. The Billboard Hot 100 top 10 has been invaded by holiday favorites, except for the top spot, which still belongs to Taylor Swift.

Taylor’s “The Fate of Ophelia” has now spent its first eight weeks at #1 on the Hot 100. No other song has done that since 2021, when Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license” pulled off the same feat. “The Fate of Ophelia” also ties “Anti-Hero” as Taylor’s longest-running #1 hit. “Opalite,” the other fan-favorite tune from The Life of a Showgirl, is at #10.

As for the holiday tunes, Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has now jumped into the top five, while Wham!‘s “Last Christmas” follows at #6. Brenda Lee‘s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is at #7, and Bobby Helms‘ “Jingle Bell Rock” is at #8.

As for non-Taylor, non-holiday songs in the top 10, HUNTR/X‘s “Golden” is #2; Alex Warren‘s “Ordinary” is #3. Olivia Dean‘s “The Man I Need” is #4. “Mutt” by Leon Thomas stands at #9.

Written by: ABC News

