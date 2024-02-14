AD
Entertainment News

Cillian Murphy says “everybody is so bored” on movie press tours

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Cillian Murphy is telling us how he really feels about movie press tours.

In a new interview with GQ, the Oscar-nominee admitted to finding faults with the current model of film press tours — including the red carpet interviews and press junkets.

“I think it’s a broken model,” Murphy said. “The model is—everybody is so bored.”

He also revealed he was somewhat relieved when last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike began right ahead of Oppenheimer’s opening weekend, meaning he was able to cut promotion of the film short. He noted that the movie became a word-of-mouth hit regardless.

“Same was the case with Peaky Blinders,” Murphy said. “The first three seasons there was no advertising, a tiny show on BBC Two; it just caught fire because people talked to each other about it.”

Speaking of Peaky Blinders, Murphy discussed the status of a potential reunion film.

“There is no status, as of now. So, I have no update. But I’ve always said I’m open to it if there’s more story,” he said. “I do love how the show ended. And I love the ambiguity of it. And I’m really proud of what we did. But I’m always open to a good script.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

