Claire Danes to reunite with ‘My So-Called Life’ creator for new series

It’s a My So-Called reunion.

Claire Danes is looking to reteam with Winnie Holzman, the creator of My So-Called Life, over 30 years after they originally worked together on the coming-of-age TV show.

The pair is aiming to reunite on a family drama series for HBO called The Applebaum Curse. According to the show’s logline, the series would be an “ongoing one-hour drama series about a dysfunctional family with Claire Danes as the lead role.”

In addition to starring in the show, Danes would serve as an executive producer on the project. Holzman would write and executive produce along with serving as showrunner.

Holzman shared the news on the red carpet of the Writers Guild Awards, where she was asked why there has not been any attempt to remake My So-Called Life in this age filled with reboots and remakes.

“It’s interesting that you’re asking me that. I am writing something that I’m hoping to do with Claire. It’s not a reboot in the traditional sense, but I think Claire Danes and I back together would be a kind of version of that,” Holzman said.

She made it clear that while it’s not a reboot and instead “a completely different story,” she’s excited about the prospect of working with Danes again.

“I’m writing it now, and it’s hopefully gonna be at HBO, so we’ll see,” Holzman said. “I have to cross my fingers! You never know what’s gonna happen, but Claire would love to do this with me, so I’m excited.”