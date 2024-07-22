Classic Pink Floyd concert getting stereo mix treatment from ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ engineer Alan Parsons

Sony Music

A classic Pink Floyd concert experience is set to get a stereo mix treatment from Alan Parsons, the engineer of the band’s classic album The Dark Side of the Moon.

Parsons confirmed on Facebook that he’s worked on 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mixes of Pink Floyd: Live at Earls Court in London 1994, which features the band playing The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety. According to the post, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour personally requested Alan handle the mixes, which Gilmour then approved.

“It was a fantastic experience to go back to the songs I knew so well from the original album,” he shares. “Remixing this amazing live performance was a real treat.”

The Pink Floyd Earls Court shows took place during their tour for their 14th studio album, The Division Bell, which was their second album without Roger Waters. The band — Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason — played 14 shows at the London venue and were joined by Waters for the final show.