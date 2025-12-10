AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Clint Black’s been ‘Killin’ Time’ writing his autobiography

todayDecember 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Clint Black’s ‘Killin’ Time’ (Harper Influence)

Clint Black‘s autobiography will hit store shelves in 2026.

The 288-page volume shares its title with his triple-Platinum 1989 debut, Killin’ Time

“This is the story of a dreamer with a persistent soul,” he tells People. “After 10 years of playing clubs in Texas, I never knew if I’d get the chance to record my music in Nashville. And then, in one year, my life changed forever.”

“If my story — this crazy, 40-year rollercoaster ride — can inspire that young singer-songwriter rinsing and repeating every day, or reinforce the person struggling through a seemingly endless grind in the pursuit of a dream, well, then, I’ll know my life has made a difference,” he adds.

You can preorder autographed copies via TalkShopLive, ahead of the book’s May 19, 2026, publication.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%