AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

CMA Awards 2025 welcome The Red Clay Strays into the fold

todayNovember 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
The Red Clay Strays (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

The 59th CMA Awards may go down in history as the night the world discovered The Red Clay Strays

Nominated for the second consecutive year for vocal group, the six-man band scored their first trophy Wednesday night in an upset win, blocking Old Dominion from their eighth triumph in a row. 

They also delivered a buzzy performance of their current single, “People Hatin’.” You can check it out now on YouTube.

From here, things only heat up for the Strays. They’re set to play Stagecoach in April, before making a live recording at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Aug. 9. 

They’re also set to return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the site of their win, for a headlining show on Oct. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%