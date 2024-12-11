AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Coach Michael Bublé wins ‘The Voice’ in his rookie year

todayDecember 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
NBC Universal

Michael Bublé had a pretty good rookie season on The Voice.

The singer joined the NBC singing competition as a coach this year, and on Dec. 10, it was one of his team members who was crowned the winner of The Voice season 26: Sofronio Vasquez. He beat out another member of Team Bublé, Shye, as well as competitors from Team Reba, Team Snoop Dogg and Team Gwen Stefani.

Prior to being declared the winner, Sofronio teamed up with Michael to perform the 1960 classic Smokey Robinson song “Who’s Lovin’ You.”

The Voice season 27 premieres on Feb. 3. Michael will return as the reigning champ, alongside new coach Kelsea Ballerini, returning coach John Legend and O.G. coach Adam Levine.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%