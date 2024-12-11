Coach Michael Bublé wins ‘The Voice’ in his rookie year

NBC Universal

Michael Bublé had a pretty good rookie season on The Voice.

The singer joined the NBC singing competition as a coach this year, and on Dec. 10, it was one of his team members who was crowned the winner of The Voice season 26: Sofronio Vasquez. He beat out another member of Team Bublé, Shye, as well as competitors from Team Reba, Team Snoop Dogg and Team Gwen Stefani.

Prior to being declared the winner, Sofronio teamed up with Michael to perform the 1960 classic Smokey Robinson song “Who’s Lovin’ You.”

The Voice season 27 premieres on Feb. 3. Michael will return as the reigning champ, alongside new coach Kelsea Ballerini, returning coach John Legend and O.G. coach Adam Levine.