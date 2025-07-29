Cocaine worth more than $1 million seized at Texas border, CPB says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

(HIDALGO, Texas) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 77 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1 million at a port of entry in Texas, officials said.

Officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry in Texas referred a vehicle, a 2020 Renault Oroch, for a secondary inspection on Saturday, according to a CBP statement on Monday.

“A canine inspection resulted in an alert and a nonintrusive imaging system scan revealed anomalies within the vehicle,” officials said. “Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 34.90 kilograms (76.94 lbs.) of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.”

Authorities said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,027,316.

“This substantial cocaine seizure reflects the strong dedication of our officers to safeguarding the border, as well as their skillful use of experience and technology,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

The narcotics and the vehicle were both seized, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.