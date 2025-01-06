Cody Johnson does have a favorite ‘Leather Deluxe Edition’ track

Picking a favorite song can be like picking a favorite child for a singer. But Cody Johnson‘s got a favorite off his latest album, Leather Deluxe Edition, and he’s not afraid of sharing that.

“My favorite song on the record’s ‘Georgia Peaches,’” Cody tells CMT’s Cody Alan in a recent interview.

“I wrote it with Jake, my guitar player, [and] Jody, my fiddle player, because we might have had a big ol’ jug of Georgia peach moonshine,” he recalls. “Let’s just say we had three or four glasses a piece and this song just fell out.”

Leather Deluxe Edition arrived in November and includes Cody’s duet with Carrie Underwood, “I’m Gonna Love You,” which is now in the top 15 of the country charts.

For tickets to Cody’s ongoing Leather Deluxe Tour, head to codyjohnsonmusic.com.