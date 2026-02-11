AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson extends Live 26 Tour to the UK and Ireland

todayFebruary 11, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Cody’s Johnson’s Live ’26 Tour (Courtesy Cody Johnson/Schmidt Relations)

Now that Cody Johnson’s Live 26 Tour is officially underway, he’s extending it with six international shows this fall. 

The CMA male vocalist of the year set the tour in motion Feb. 6 with two sold-out dates in Birmingham, Alabama, his first since being forced to come off the road in October because of a burst eardrum.  

Cody’s run across the pond starts Oct. 24 in Manchester, England, and wraps Nov. 5 in Dublin, Ireland, with Parker McCollum and Emily Ann Roberts set to open. Tickets go on sale Friday. 

“The Fall” hitmaker continues his U.S. dates Friday in Champaign, Illinois, before playing Louisville, Kentucky, on Valentine’s Day. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%