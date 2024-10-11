Cody Johnson has many questions in “How Do You Sleep at Night?”

Cody Johnson‘s dropped a scorching heartbreak number, “How Do You Sleep at Night?”

Instead of drowning in misery or taking a woe-is-me route, its songwriters — which include HARDY and Ryan Hurd — channel the brokenhearted persona’s pain into a constant questioning of how his ex sleeps at night after leaving him devastated.

“How do you sleep at night knowin’ you hurt me?/ Knowin’ you burned me like a cigarette?/ And when you close your eyes, what do you see?/ Is it me, do you wish I was still in your bed?/ When you’re alone in the dark, am I still in your dreams?/ Since you broke my heart, girl, how do you sleep at night?” Cody asks in the drum-heavy chorus.

“How Do You Sleep at Night” is the second preview of Cody’s Leather Deluxe Edition and was preceded by the Carrie Underwood-featured “I’m Gonna Love You.” The 25-track album arrives Nov. 1 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Cody’s Leather Deluxe Tour kicks off Jan. 17 in Newark, New Jersey. You can grab tickets at codyjohnsonmusic.com.