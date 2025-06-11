AD
Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson is ‘Hidin Behind This Microphone’ with Wade Bowen

todayJune 11, 2025

Disney/Robby Klein

Cody Johnson joins fellow Texan Wade Bowen on a new acoustic version of his song “Hidin Behind This Microphone.” 

The track originally appeared on Wade’s 2024 Flyin album.

“It was already one of my favorite songs on the album when I started getting texts from Cody about how much he loved the song and related to it some nights,” Wade says. “Obviously coming from a guy like him that means the world.”

“He’s one of my favorite voices and has always been a good friend to me,” he continues. “I’m so glad we finally got to do something together.”

An established star on the Texas music scene, Wade also joined Carly Pearce earlier this year on the European leg of her hummingbird world tour. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

