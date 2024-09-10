Cody Johnson on his five CMA Awards nods: “I’m so thankful that I never gave up”

Cody Johnson is beaming with excitement and gratitude for his 2024 CMA Awards nominations.

The Texas native scored five nods: Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Leather, Single of the Year for “Dirt Cheap” and two Music Video of the Year nominations for “The Painter” and “Dirt Cheap.”

“I’m honored that so many great songwriters have entrusted me with the success of their songs; that’s not something I take lightly. Having two songs that I’ve recorded in the category for ‘song of the year’ makes me so happy for them!” Cody shares in his press statement.

“However, being nominated for five CMA awards as an artist that has worked his entire life to get to this point is an incredible feeling that I honestly can’t put into words right now,” he adds. “I’m so thankful that I never gave up, and I’m so thankful that I get to record and sing country music! I love my job.”

The 58th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

To catch Cody on an upcoming date for his Leather Tour, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.