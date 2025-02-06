Cody Johnson says he achieved ‘perfect family harmony’ with Carrie Underwood

Did you know Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood recorded “I’m Gonna Love You” in the studio together? Yes, not in different locations or individual recording sessions, but live, together.
In a recent interview, Cody detailed his studio time with Carrie and how they delivered a duet they’re proud of.
“We found a spot right in the middle to where [Carrie] could really do something that she doesn’t normally get to do, and it’s that sultry, sexy kind of low-end thing,” Cody recalls. “I did my part, my vocal part, and we had it done, and when she came to the studio, she did her part and we’re listening back to it, and we both kind of had this look of like, it just didn’t hit you.”
“Like, it just didn’t slap you in the face like I thought it was. And I’m thinking, ‘Man, I don’t want to waste this.’ So I asked, I was like, ‘What do you think?'” he continues. “And she’s like, ‘I think we should sing it live.’ Like, ‘Let’s just go in, sing it, live together.'”
That’s when Cody was blown away by Carrie’s vocals and what they achieved together.
“The bridge, that big ‘oooh’ thing? That was completely ad-libbed. What you hear on the record, that’s a live take,” he shares. “It was weird because I grew up singing in church with my mom and dad and we called it family harmony. If somebody jumped this way, we don’t even have to think about it, we just jumped over there and switched parts and did it, right?”
“It was weird because that was the first time Carrie and I ever sang together and it was just perfect family harmony,” says Cody. “I think that speaks to the caliber of vocalist she is.”
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.