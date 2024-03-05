AD
Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson takes “The Painter” to #1

todayMarch 5, 2024

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Cody Johnson has earned his second career chart-topper with “The Painter.”

Though he didn’t write his latest #1 hit, he says it’s one he relates to, thanks to his loving wife.

My favorite lyric in ‘The Painter’ is ‘for every wall built, she saw a canvas,'” Cody says of the Ryan Larkins, Benjy Davis and Kat Higgins-penned track. “If there’s anything that describes my marriage with my wife, Brandi, it’s that line. And that’s why we’ve been together for 15 years.”

He adds, “I hope my fans are encouraged to take the time to appreciate the people they have around them. The ones who make their life beautiful and bring all the beautiful colors to their world when it could just be black and white and dark. Remember them and tell them you love them.”

“The Painter” is the lead single from Cody’s latest album, Leather. The 12-track project also includes “Dirt Cheap,” which has been announced as the next single.

To see Cody on his ongoing The Leather Tour, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

