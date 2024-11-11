Cody Johnson’s grateful for CMA Awards nods, but ‘it’s not about winning for me’

Disney/Larry McCormack

As the 2024 CMA Awards approach, Cody Johnson recently shared about his attitude toward the awards show and his odds of winning.

“I could probably tell you who’s going to win all of them, and it’s probably not me,” Cody tells the press in a recent interview. “I think we have a better shot at Music Video because I’m in there twice.”

“But, you know, it’s not about winning for me,” Cody says. “It’s like, man, we were nominated technically seven times, five for myself and two [in the Song of the Year category] for the songwriters of ‘The Painter’ and ‘Dirt Cheap,’ which is just as cool to me.”

Cody’s also up for Male Vocalist of the Year, while his album Leather is nominated for Album of the Year.

The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.