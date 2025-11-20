AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson’s ‘Travelin’ Soldier’ is making moves on the Hot 100

todayNovember 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cody Johnson (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Cody Johnson clinched his first male vocalist of the year trophy at Wednesday’s 59th annual CMA Awards, but that’s not all he has to celebrate. The Texas troubadour is making waves in the pop world with his cover of “Travelin’ Soldier.” 

It’s currently at #12 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100. For context, he’s sandwiched right between Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Wham‘s “Last Christmas,” with Taylor Swift spending her sixth week at the top with “The Fate of Ophelia.” Fellow country star Morgan Wallen‘s at #9 with “I Got Better.” 

Three years ago, Cody put out an acoustic cover of the Bruce Robison song, before recording a studio version in time for Veterans Day 2025. The track is perhaps best known as a 2003 #1 for The Chicks

Cody’s version of “Travelin’ Soldier” is also #1 on Billboard‘s Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%