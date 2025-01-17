Cold water indeed: New Justin Bieber photos leave little to the imagination

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Remember when Justin Bieber posed for those Calvin Klein underwear ads? Well, believe it or not, he’s just posted some photos of himself wearing Calvin Klein underwear that shows even more than those shots.

Justin and his family have been on vacation in snowy Aspen, Colorado, and while there, the singer evidently did the polar bear plunge: he posted a photo of himself climbing out of a snowy mountain stream, soaking wet and wearing nothing but underwear, a knit cap and boots. And now he’s shared a photo on his Instagram Story of what appears to be the immediate aftermath of that dip.

In the photo, Justin’s sitting in an Adirondack chair wearing only his soaking wet tighty-whities — and let’s just say it’s not just his tattoos that are on full display.

Justin’s photo dumps from earlier in the week mostly showed himself and wife Hailey all bundled up against the cold, and in one black-and-white photo he appears to be kissing the head of his baby son, Jack Blues.

A now-deleted Instagram Story from Jan. 15 also showed Justin driving in a car while listening to and singing along with a song that fans are convinced is a new track. That Story included an emoji of a film camera and hand-writing emoji, which fans believe indicates Justin is writing new music and creating new visuals.

That post followed an earlier story in the industry insider newsletter Puck that claimed that Justin’s plotting a comeback for 2025 because he “needs the money.”