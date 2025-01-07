Cold weather alerts from New Mexico to Florida, with another winter storm expected

AD

(NEW YORK) — The snow and ice that fell during the winter story is not expected to go anywhere for days, as temperatures remain at or below freezing for many and four states may see soon get another storm.

Cold Weather alerts and Freeze alerts issued from New Mexico to Florida. Wind chills are near 20 degrees all the way south to the Gulf Coast and are in the 30s in Florida.

The major winter storm that brought heavy snow and ice from Kansas to New Jersey is gone. Washington, D.C., had 7.1 inches of snow, making it the biggest snowstorm since 2019. And Cincinnati, Ohio, received about 10.6 inches of snow, marking the biggest snowstorm since 2016.

The chilly weather will continue for most of the East through Friday. The cold air in place, will set up perfect conditions for a new winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for four states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Lousiana, where snow and sleet could create treacherous road conditions.

Ice and snow are expected to begin in Texas and Oklahoma early Thursday morning and will continue all day. Dallas, Texas; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Little Rock, Arkansas, are just a few cities that will see this winter storm Thursday morning into Friday morning.

By Friday, the snow will move into Tennessee, hitting both Memphis and Nashville, with ice possible for northern Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Even Atlanta, Georgia, could see ice and snow on Friday afternoon and evening.

Snow is also expected to fall in the recently hard hit Ohio Valley on Friday from Louisville to Cincinnati.

By Friday night into Saturday the snow will move into mid-Atlantic and I-95 corridor again. At this point, it is still too early to say how much snow I-95 corridor will get, but a few inches possible, especially from Washing to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.