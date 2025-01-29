Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Sheryl Crow, John Legend & more added to Grammy performers lineup

CBS/Recording Academy

A new group of performers has been added to the lineup of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, as part of a series of what the Recording Academy calls “special performances.”

Those performances include the annual in memoriam segment, a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Quincy Jones, and “touching tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles,” the academy says.

The artists participating in these performances include Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe, country stars Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley, alternative rockers St. Vincent and Brittany Howard and jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

As previously reported, nominees Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, RAYE, Shakira and Doechii will also be performing on the Trevor Noah-hosted telecast, which will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.