Cole Swindell calls Luke Bryan his ‘biggest influence’

ABC

If there’s a fellow Georgia boy that Cole Swindell looks up to in country music, it’s Luke Bryan. “[Luke] has to be my biggest influence, I mean, not just his music — he has great songs and he’s a great entertainer — but also the way he treats people,” Cole shares in a press interview. “I think that in this business [it’s] just as important to be a good person as it is to be talented.”

Cole has a longtime friendship with Luke. Before launching his singing career, he was on tour with the American Idol judge not as an opener, but as Luke’s merchandise guy, tending to his merch booth and selling various merch items.