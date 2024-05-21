AD
Buck Country Music News

Cole Swindell kicks off tour with sold-out shows: “So good to be back on the road”

todayMay 21, 2024

ABC

Cole Swindell kicked off his Win The Night Tour with three sold-out shows in Canada.

“What a weekend..So good to be back on the road!” Cole shared on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone who came out and helped us kick off the Win The Night Tour. London, Oshawa, Ottawa… we love ya. See y’all next time.”

Cole’s Instagram carousel shows him singing onstage and hanging out backstage before the concerts.

The Win The Night Tour continues May 24 in Brandon, Mississippi, before hitting Orange Beach, Alabama, and Boston, Massachusetts, on May 25 and May 30, respectively. Dylan Scott and Jon Langston will serve as opening acts.

You can grab tickets now at coleswindell.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

