Buck Country Music News

Cole Swindell on the personal significance of ‘Forever to Me’

todayFebruary 4, 2025

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

It’s no secret that Cole Swindell loves his current single, “Forever to Me.” But what about the song makes it so special to him?

“I think, just [looking at] all the songs I’ve released over my career … some of them are fun and I take pride in the live show. It’s cool. But then the ones that kind of show a different side of me … songs like ‘You Should Be Here.’ … If I’ve ever had a love song on an album, it’s usually just something I wish it was like or whatever,” Cole recounts.

“I’ve never been right in the middle of something and had a song on the radio like this before, and something so special,” he tells ABC Audio.

Cole’s got every reason to be happy now, as “Forever to Me” is about to be a top-10 hit. But his current state of happiness stems from something more.

“I really am [happy] because I’ve been so fortunate careerwise, and that’s really all I’ve ever focused on. But to now have a little bit more of a balance,” says Cole, who married his wife, Courtney, in June 2024.

“I’m still trying to figure that out, but man, just knowing somebody has got my back, no matter what happens with your career, is just pretty, pretty cool,” he shares. “But it’s even more motivating [now that] I got somebody else to take care of.”

“Took me long enough to figure out how to take care of myself. So we’re doing good, though, man,” Cole adds. “It’s been amazing. And to have a song that means so much to both of us is amazing.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

