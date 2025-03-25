AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Cole Swindell’s ‘Spanish Moss’ creeps in this summer

todayMarch 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Warner Music Nashville

It’s been nearly three years since Cole Swindell put out his last album, but with 21 tracks, his fifth effort is sure to give fans what they’ve been missing. Spanish Moss drops June 27.

Spanish Moss has been a work in progress for over 2 years now,” Cole points out. “I knew it would be a tough task following up Stereotype and the success we had from that album, but sometimes a challenge can be motivating and exactly what’s needed to grow.”

Cole’s personal life’s been growing as well, and the new album boasts his top-10 “Forever to Me,” inspired by his marriage to wife Courtney last year. The two are expecting their first child, a daughter, this fall.

Here’s the complete track listing for Spanish Moss, with the title track set to arrive on Friday:
“Kill a Prayer”
“Dirty Dancing” 
“Dale, Jr.”
“Spanish Moss”
“We Can Always Move On”
“Georgia (Ain’t on Her Mind)”
“Lost Heart”
“Bottom of It”
“Left to Get Right”
“Longneck List”
“Country Boy Can’t Survive”
“Happy Hour Sad”
“Wild”
“One Day”
“Forever to Me”
“Someone Worth Missing”
“First Second”
“’99 Problems”
“It Don’t Hurt Anymore”
“Take Me Down”
“Heads Up Heaven”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%