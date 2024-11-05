AD
Colman Domingo to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

todayNovember 5, 2024

Colman Domingo will be honored at the Palms Springs International Film Awards, taking place during the annual festival in January. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s set to receive the actor Spotlight Award for his work in the movie Sing Sing.

“We are so thrilled to honor the remarkable talent of Colman Domingo at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for the second year in a row. In Sing Sing, Colman Domingo delivers another outstanding performance based on the true story of the wrongfully convicted Divine G, who finds purpose in prison through stage acting,” says Nachhattar Singh Chandi, chairman for the festival. “For this incredibly raw and captivating performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Colman Domingo.”

Colman is a repeat winner, as he won the award last year for his performance in the movie Rustin

The 2025 presentation is slated for Jan. 3, the second day of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, starting Jan. 2 and ending Jan. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

