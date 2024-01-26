AD
Entertainment News

Colman Domingo’s new roles include Nat King Cole, Michael Jackson’s father

todayJanuary 26, 2024

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo has some very interesting projects coming up. 

Variety reports Colman will star in and direct an upcoming biopic about legendary singer Nat King Cole.

The actor revealed his involvement in the project during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, sharing, “I’ve been working on it quietly for a few years. It’s something I’m looking forward to putting together with some great partners.”

Domingo, who earned a Best Actor nomination for his role in Rustin, wrote the script for the movie musical, which will be his big-screen directing debut.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo has also been cast to play Michael Jackson‘s father, Joe Jackson, in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic Michael. The film, which stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson ﻿as the King of Pop, has a planned release date of April 18, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

