Mike FM Music News

“Come party with us!” Jelly Roll announces Beautifully Broken tour

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jelly Roll is hitting the road.

The “Need a Favor” singer’s Beautifully Broken tour kicks off August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will hit Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and more before concluding in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 27.

On February 20, prior to making his announcement, Jelly shared on X, formerly Twitter, “This tour is so big it scares me a little to release the dates ….. I’ve never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this one is THE ONE!”

Announcing the tour on Instagram on February 22, he wrote, “This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year— I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us!”

Presale begins Monday, February 26, before the general sale on Friday, March 1.

To sign up for the presale code and for Jelly’s full tour schedule, visit jellyroll615.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

