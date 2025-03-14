AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Coming soon: Trisha Yearwood’s Hollywood star

todayMarch 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Trisha Yearwood‘s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been a long time coming.

We first found out the “She’s in Love with the Boy” hitmaker would become part of the Tinseltown landmark back in the summer of 2020. But after several years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed Trisha’s star might be sidelined.

Now it’s back on track: The Georgia native will be inducted Monday, March 24.

Trisha’s star will be in front of the historic Capitol Records Building at 1750 North Vine St., the place she recorded her 2019 Let’s Be Frank Frank Sinatra covers album.

Next up for the 1997 and 1998 CMA female vocalist of the year? An album of songs she wrote herself, which is a career first. She hasn’t said exactly when it will arrive. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%