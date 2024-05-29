AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Concert films by Queen, Tom Petty, Robert Plant & more screening on AXS TV

todayMay 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Dave Hogan/Getty Images

A run of iconic concert films will screen on AXS TV as part of the cable channel’s summer programming.

Among those being shown are Queen‘s Live at Wembley, Tom Petty‘s Live from Gatorville and Robert Plant‘s Live from the Artists Den, which will air June 29, June 22 and June 1, respectively.

Live at Wembly was recorded during Queen’s record-breaking 1986 performance at the famed London stadium. Live from Gatorville captured Petty’s return to his hometown of Gainesville, Florida, alongside The Heartbreakers in 2006, while Live from the Artists Den was filmed during Plant’s performance alongside his solo Band of Joy group during a 2011 episode of the long-running concert series.

The lineup also includes concert films by Metallica, Aerosmith, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Fleetwood Mac, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, Elvis Costello, Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner and Heart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%