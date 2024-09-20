Concerts by Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Matchbox Twenty, Stevie Nicks & more on AXS TV’s October lineup

Courtesy AXS TV

AXS TV has planned an October filled with concerts from some of music’s biggest names, including Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Matchbox Twenty and Stevie Nicks.

Maroon 5: Live at Le Casino de Paris will air Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. ET. Filmed during their 2011 Hands All Over Tour, it features the band performing hits like “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love” and “Harder To Breathe.”

Also on Oct. 15, it’s Ed Sheeran: Live From The Artists Den at 9 p.m. ET. Recorded at the Manhattan venue New York Society for Ethical Culture, Ed performs songs from his album Plus to an intimate crowd of 700.

On Oct. 5, you can see Matchbox Twenty: Soundstage, featuring performances of “Bent” and “How Far We’ve Come,” as well as acoustic renditions of “Unwell” and “3 A.M.”

Stevie Nicks is featured in three different concerts in October: Oct. 13 brings Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold, featuring rarities and hits, plus the stories behind them. 2009’s Stevie Nicks: The Soundstage Sessions airs Oct. 13 and Oct. 28, and includes hits like “Stand Back” and “Landslide,” as well as her cover of Dave Matthews Band‘s “Crash Into Me.” And on Oct. 12 you can catch Soundstage: Lindsey Buckingham With Special Guest Stevie Nicks and relieve the days when the two didn’t hate each other.

Other artists whose concerts are airing in October on AXS-TV include Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, Alanis Morissette, OneRepublic, Journey, Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen.