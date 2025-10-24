Confident, sexy & fearless: Tigirlily Gold previews their next chapter

Tigirlily Gold’s “Mess Out of Me” (Sony)

Tigirlily Gold is channeling the moxie of a couple of ’90s icons in their brand-new song.

“We wrote ‘Mess Out of Me’ to make people feel confident and sexy in their own skin,” sisters Krista Olson and Kendra Slaubaugh say in a news release. “Growing up, we were inspired by confident women like Faith Hill and Shania Twain, and this is our take on what it means to be a fearless woman in country music.”

Krista and Kendra co-wrote the new track, and they say it’s a taste of what’s to come.

“From the lyrics, to the melodies, to the harmonies, we wanted everything in this song to sound bold and big,” they explain. “This song really showcases the new season of music we are embarking on.”

This is the first new track from Tigirlily Gold since they released the anthem for their home state, “Call It Home (A Song for North Dakota),” in September.

They’re also set to appear in A Grand Ole Opry Christmas Nov. 29 on Hallmark Channel.