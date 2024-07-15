AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Conner Smith embraces songwriting with ‘Smoky Mountains Sessions’

todayJuly 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Conner Smith is getting back to his songwriting roots with Smoky Mountains Sessions.

Arriving Aug. 2, the four-track project — named after his debut album, Smoky Mountains — features a newly recorded version of his Hailey Whitters-assisted single, “Roulette on the Heart,” as well as three new songs, two of which he wrote by himself.

“These songs came from a real place, and were recorded as real as possible. We cut these live, with my band, on the floors of the beautiful Echo Mountain Studios with a stain glass Jesus looking down,” Conner shares on Instagram. “This is the start of me getting back to the heart of what I love, telling stories. Next step in the journey for us.”

Conner’s post also included the EP’s cover art, and preview clips of “Boys in the Picture” and “A Thousand Miles Away.”

You can presave Smoky Mountains Sessions now to hear it as soon as it drops. 

Here’s the Smoky Mountains Sessions track list:

“A Thousand Miles Away”
“Song for Tennessee”
“Boys in the Picture”
“Roulette On The Heart (featuring Hailey Whitters) (Smoky Mountains Sessions)”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%