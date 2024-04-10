AD
Buck Country Music News

Conner Smith picks Hailey Whitters duet as next single

todayApril 10, 2024

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Conner Smith has chosen “Roulette on the Heart” as the follow-up single to “Creek Will Rise.”

Conner wrote the love song with Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill and Mark Trussell, and it features “Everything She Ain’t” singer Hailey Whitters.

“From the moment I wrote ‘Roulette On The Heart,’ it felt like finding a new level as a songwriter and having Hailey Whitters believe in this song alongside me only took it to another level,” Conner shares. “This song feels like it could live for a long time.”

Hailey adds, “I first heard ‘Roulette On The Heart’ while playing radio shows with Conner Smith, and was so honored when he asked me to sing on the song. I love how realistically the song captures the intoxicating and sometimes toxic feelings of being in a complicated relationship.”

You can find “Roulette on the Heart” on Conner’s debut album, Smoky Mountains, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

