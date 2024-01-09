AD
Buck Country Music News

Conner Smith to drop “Meanwhile in Carolina” ahead of debut album

todayJanuary 9, 2024

AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Eager for another preview of Conner Smith‘s debut album? You’re in luck.

“Meanwhile in Carolina,” an as-yet-unreleased track from Smoky Mountains, will drop Friday, January 12.

“This song shows the heart behind this record,” Conner captions his Instagram Reel, which offers a snippet of the tune. “One of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” he says in a separate Instagram video.

Smoky Mountains will be released January 26 and is available for preorder and presave now. You can also presave “Meanwhile in Carolina” to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Conner is currently #13 and rising the country charts with his latest single, “Creek Will Rise.”

Here’s the full track list for Smoky Mountains:

“Smoky Mountains”
“Creek Will Rise”
“Roulette on the Heart” (featuring Hailey Whitters)
“Heatin’ Up”
“Baby, I”
“Meanwhile in Carolina”
“Boots in the Bleachers”
“Take It Slow”
“Trouble”
“I Hate Alabama”
“Regret in the Morning”
“God Moments”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

