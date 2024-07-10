Conner Smith + Tucker Wetmore roll in with “Steal My Thunder”

A new Twisters track has touched down, courtesy of Conner Smith and Tucker Wetmore.

“Steal My Thunder” arrives with its music video that follows Conner and Tucker cruising down a country backroad while performing their romantic ode in gloomy weather.

“I heard sirens first time I saw you smile/ Your mama couldn’t tame a little wild child/ Grew up riding that county line that you weren’t afraid to cross/ You’re the kinda girl that could tear up a town/ Hell up on a heart put your head in the clouds/ Set the radio onto rodeo and baby let’s take off/ It’s too late now to stop,” Conner sings in the opening verse.

Tucker arrives in the second verse as they continue beaming with smiles in their truck and truck bed, before teaming up in the bridge and final chorus.

“Cause it’s like lightning on my lips every time you kiss me/ 2 seconds flat heart’s 0-60/ Carry me away like the Mississippi rolls/ Gold sunset is my silver lining/ Bouncing off your eyes like a couple diamonds/ Levi jeans on the bench seat sliding close/ Hotter than a no A/C all summer/ Girl you stole my heart/ So steal my thunder/ Steal my thunder,” Conner and Tucker profess jubilantly.

“Steal My Thunder” is the latest preview of Twisters: The Album, which arrives alongside the Twisters movie on July 19. Its release is preceded by earlier roll-outs including Thomas Rhett‘s “Feelin’ Country,” Lainey Wilson‘s “Out of Oklahoma,” Luke Combs‘ “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Hell or High Water” and Megan Moroney‘s “Never Left Me.”

Here’s the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Miranda Lambert – “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore”

Conner Smith – “Steal My Thunder” (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – “Feelin’ Country”

Warren Zeiders – “The Cards I’ve Been Dealt”

Megan Moroney – “Never Left Me”

Lainey Wilson – “Out of Oklahoma”

Bailey Zimmerman – “Hell or High Water”

Jelly Roll – “Dead End Road”

Kane Brown – “Country Classic”

Sam Barber – “Tear Us Apart”

Tyler Childers – “Song While You’re Away”

Tucker Wetmore – “Already Had It”

Leon Bridges – “Chrome Cowgirl”

Benson Boone – “Death Wish Love”

Shania Twain & BRELAND – “Boots Don’t”

Dylan Gossett – “Stronger Than a Storm”

Lanie Gardner – “Chasing the Wind”

Jelly Roll – “Leave the Light On” (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – “Before I Do”

The Red Clay Strays – “Caddo County”

Tanner Usrey – “Blackberry Wine”

Tanner Adell – “Too Easy”

Mason Ramsey – “Shake Shake (All Night Long)”

Tyler Halverson – “New Loop”

Flatland Cavalry – “Touchdown”

Nolan Taylor – “Driving You Home”

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – “Wall of Death”

Charley Crockett – “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky”