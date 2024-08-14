Convicted murderer escapes on way to North Carolina hospital: Police

AD

(HILLSBOROUGH, N.C.) — A convicted murderer escaped from custody Tuesday morning while being transported to a medical appointment at a North Carolina hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Ramone Alston, 30, broke away from a corrections officer while being escorted to UNC Hospital in Hillsborough, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

“He had freed himself from leg restraints and, still in handcuffs, jumped out and ran into adjacent woods,” the department said in a statement.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants and white New Balance sneakers, as well as handcuffs connected to a waist chain, officials said.

Officials are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they see him and warning them not to approach him.

“He’s unpredictable — we don’t know what he’s going to do, so he should certainly probably be considered dangerous,” Keith Acree, a spokesperson for the Department of Adult Correction, said in a press briefing. “People make rash decisions at a time like this; he’s already made one very large rash decision this morning.”

As of Wednesday morning, Alston’s whereabouts were still unknown, though he is believed to have headed north of the hospital.

Director of Orange County Emergency Services Kirby Saunders said state, local and federal law enforcement teams have searched hundreds of acres for Alston, using aerial assets, helicopters, canine resources and ground searchers.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction said Tuesday they would offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Alston. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said the U.S. Marshals Service had contributed $10,000, increasing the reward amount to $35,000.

Alston was convicted of shooting and killing a 1-year-old girl on Christmas Day in 2015. He is serving a life sentence.

The infant victim, Maleah Williams, had been playing outside with her Christmas toys when she was struck by gunfire, her mother previously told Raleigh ABC station WTVD.

Alston’s family has been cooperating with authorities, Sheriff Charles Blackwood told reporters, though he said “cooperation has been varied.”

Blackwood said he went to school with Alston’s father and has known the suspect since he was born. He called Alston a “troubled child” and said he’d been involved in criminal activity since his youth.

“He’s extremely cagey, he’s extremely dangerous and he has nothing to lose,” Blackwood said.